Surprise! Katy Perry just earned some serious girlfriend brownie points this weekend after she threw Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday party.
E! News has learned that the singer caught the British actor off guard with a big bash in his honor in Palm Springs. A video shared to Perry’s Instagram Story sees the birthday boy surrounded by his family and friends as he blows out the candles on a huge “Happy Birthday Lando” cake decorated with a life size owl on top.
The loved-up duo, who have been dating since late Spring 2016, was spotted hanging out with several mutual friends during the special fete.
But to top it all off, none other than Orlando’s mom arrived to the celebration greet her son with one special birthday hug. He shared a sweet photo of the pair embracing on Instagram, which he captioned, “best gift ever surprise visit from me mum” Aww!
Snapchat
In photos captured by partygoers and later shared on fan sites, guests dressed to the nines in their very own sweatsuits with Orlando’s face all over them. Not to worry, the birthday boy got in on the fun and even rocked his own super-meta onesie.
Last October, Katy celebrated her birthday with a surprise dinner at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah but her beau was unable to make it in time as he was in China filming for an upcoming project.
However, Bloom did manage to get back to the States for a big ‘50s-themed sock hop Perry had in honor of her 32nd birthday.
Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Jessica Chastain and many other famous faces attended the costume party and posted clips on social media.
So it’s safe to say that these two certainly enjoy livin’ it up for each other’s’ birthdays.
Perry and Bloom have been dating since last May and have been nearly inseparable since.
Between political rallies, tropical vacations and low-key date nights out in Los Angeles, this couple sure does seem to be going stronger than ever!