NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (UPI) — President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering George Conway, husband of his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, to serve as the nation’s top litigator.

George Conway is a partner at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where he has worked for 28 years. His consideration for the solicitor general post was first reported Saturday by Bloomberg.

Conway has specialized in corporate law, antitrust law, contracts and securities during his time at the firm, according to CNN.

The nation’s solicitor general is the No. 3 figure at the Justice Department and argues cases on behalf of the government before the Supreme Court, putting them at the center of the most contentious legal questions facing the federal government.

Unlike his wife who became the public face of Trump’s presidential campaign, George Conway did not play an active role in the race. He does, however, have long ties to the Republican Party. He was part of the legal team that represented Paula Jones in her civil case against former President Bill Clinton, helping set the legal precedent for a sitting president to be sued in civil court.

Conway has argued only once before the Supreme Court before, arguing the reach of federal securities law overseas. Bloomberg reported it would be rare for a solicitor general-designate to be named without having deep experience at the Justice Department, in academia or arguing high-profile cases before the High Court.