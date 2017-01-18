Jackson Lee / Splash News
Retail therapy never hurt anyone, especially if it’s near New York City’s diamond district.
While enjoying another trip in the Big Apple Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner decided to stop by Ovadia & Sons and Rafaello & Co. for some afternoon shopping.
But as it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars brought along a couple of close guy friends for the special trip.
An eyewitness told E! News Kendall and A$AP Rocky hung out in the Rafaello & Co.’s SoHo store for about 45 minutes where they bought an assortment of jewelry and fashion items.
“They were helping each other pick stuff out,” our source shared with E! News. “Kendall also got fitted for a pair of gloves they’re working on for her.”
Kendall sported a green winter coat under her black turtleneck. As for A$AP, he added some serious color to his ensemble with a purple jacket and striped T-shirt underneath.
E! News also learned that Kendall was looking at some fur shoes at Ovadia & Sons while A$AP bought a few special items from the company’s new collection.
As for Kylie, she met up with Tyga inside the store where a few selfies were taken in the midst of shopping.
It’s been another jam-packed trip for many members of the famous family.
Earlier this week, Kendall and her older sister Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City where they filmed scenes for the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight.
According to reports, the highly anticipated film includes a scene set at the star-studded Met Gala where the sisters attend year after year.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!