If she could, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett would giveBridget Marquardt the ultimate gift for the holidays—one she wanted for years.

“A baby,” Kendra told E! News exclusively. “I would give her a baby. I would send her wishes and prayers to have a baby.”

The two co-starred with Holly Madison on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door when the three women lived together with Hugh Hefner at his Playboy Mansion more than eight years ago. Marquardt, 43, revealed this past May she and fiancé Nick Carpenter were undergoing IVF treatments to try and conceive their first child. She had had her eggs frozen in 2008, when she still lived at the Mansion.

“I’ve had a few health issues since I left the Mansion and so fertility has come up as a big issue for me,” Marquardt said in an interview with KTLA-TV in Los Angeles.