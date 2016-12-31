He then struggled with a police officer and they fell into a snowbank. According to a police report Kennedy later apologised to the officer, and said the man he had been fighting with “called my friend the f-word”. He was handcuffed and is due to appear in court in Aspen on Feb 22. In a statement Conor Kennedy’s lawyers said he had “rebuked” two men for their homophobic language, which led to the confrontation.

The statement said: “Multiple witnesses to the incident have reported that two men assaulted Conor Kennedy after he rebuked them for directing a homophobic slur and threats to his close friend.

“They also report that Mr Kennedy was cooperative, compliant and respectful toward the police. Mr Kennedy looks forward to a full airing of the incident.”

Matt Ferguson, Kennedy’s lawyer, added: “They were picking on a friend and he told them to knock it off.”

There were reportedly high profile figures in the nightclub at the time. Andrew Sandler, the club’s proprietor, told the Aspen Daily News: “It’s the time of the year where we have celebrities.”

He added: “A guy mouthed off and the guy who mouthed off got popped.”

Conor Kennedy was previously arrested outside the White House in 2013 along with dozens of other environmental protesters including his father and the actress Daryl Hannah.