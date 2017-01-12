Image copyright

Kelvin's annual school fee is $530 (£430)





A poor 14-year-old boy in Kenya has been flown to school in a helicopter after air force veterans offered to pay for his secondary education.

Kelvin Muriuki was top of his class in 2016, but poverty forced him to go and work in a quarry, his family said.

The Kenya Air Force Veteran Officers Association then stepped in to pay his school fees and to give him a helicopter ride to his new school.

Kelvin’s dreams are now back on track – he says he wants to become a pilot.

Many children regularly drop out of school in Kenya because of poverty.

The association said it would pay Kelvin’s annual school fee of $530 (£430) until he completes his secondary education in 2020.

He arrived at his new school in the central Kenyan town of Karicheni after a helicopter ride of about 20 minutes from his previous school, reports the BBC’s Abdinoor Aden from the capital, Nairobi.