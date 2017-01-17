“Ocean’s Eight” is keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted filming scenes for the all-female version of “Ocean’s Eleven” in New York on Monday. A source confirmed to People that they are making cameos in the movie.

The women were wearing long, white, lacy dresses, and appeared to be filming a scene set at a fake Met Gala. That makes sense as Met Gala organizer and Vogue editor Anna Wintour has been seen on set, as has model Adriana Lima.

They aren’t the only high-profile celebrities appearing in the film. James Corden recently joined the cast, and Matt Damon has booked a cameo. Katie Holmes also told Entertainment Tonight that she has a small role in the film starring Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and more.

“I’m a fan of all the ‘Ocean’s’ movies. So, I’m happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It’s really so much fun being a part of,” she said. “I play myself. It’s just a cameo.”

“Ocean’s Eight” opens in theaters June 8, 2018.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.