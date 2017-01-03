There’s a reason why you woke up this morning feeling that the universe was a little less complicated than it was yesterday: Kim Kardashian is back on social media.

And the pessimists were saying 2017 would be just as wonky as 2016…

The E! star hadn’t posted anything new on any of her social media accounts since Oct. 2, hours before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Then over the past couple weeks she slowly and deliberately started paving the way for her return, first allowing her voice to be overheard and then showing up on her sisters’ Snaps taken during a holiday party.

The reaction to those all-of-a-sudden rare glimpses of her had to have been encouraging for Kim, who in the wake of her traumatic experience was retooling her approach to public life.