Kim Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about the armed robbery she faced in Paris, saving her revelations for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She spoke of how she was bound and gagged by four masked robbers on 2 October in her luxury hotel apartment.

The star, as she fought back tears, said: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” Mrs Kardashian West’s spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, said in a statement reported by CNN at the time.