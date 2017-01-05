Snapchat
It’s here, you guys, and we’re #blessed.
Shortly after making her grand return to social media, Kim Kardashian has once again generously graced her fans with a long overdue selfie.
Choosing to share the anticipated photo on Snapchat, Kim did what she does best and turned on that front-facing camera to give her signature pout and a peace sign alongside mama Kris Jenner. “First selfie of 2017 w my mama,” Kim wrote on the photo.
Does this mean she’ll be coming back to the limelight in full force for 2017?
After taking an understandable hiatus from the spotlight following her horrific Paris robbery in October, Kim returned to social media at the top of the year when she updated her app with an exclusive look into her home life with Kanye West, North West and Saint West.
She also decided to change her profile picture on Facebook and followed that up by posting a new photo on her Instagram page. Captioned simply “family,” the simple yet artsy (something she and Kanye are known to do quite well) snapshot makes it clear that her loved ones are her focus.
Kim had slowly dipped her toe back into the public sphere prior to sharing her home video, first by attending Kris’ famous Christmas party and stepping out to welcome Joyce Bonelli‘s twin sons into the world, but she had yet to really dive back into the world of social media.
“I think it’s just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” Khloe Kardashian said on Ellen in October a little more than a week after the robbery.
“This is a really serious matter for Kim. I think that’s really personal as to when, that emotional terror, you could move on from that. I think for us it’s all a wake up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister’s OK.”
We’re just glad to have our girl back.