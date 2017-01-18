Jan. 18 (UPI) — A kitten in Florida jumped from underneath a moving car just in time to escape a trip through a car wash.

Naples Cat Alliance shared surveillance video from Ultimate Express Car Wash of 6-week-old kitten Suds hopping out from underneath an SUV before being rescued from a soap pile by Assistant Manager Matthew Bossi.

“Thank God he saw him,” President of Naples Cat Alliance Megan Sorbara told The Dodo. “He could have run and gotten hit by a car.”

Suds was brought to the Naples Cat Alliance in a cardboard box and later taken to Harborside Animal Clinic for a check-up.

The kitten was relatively unharmed in the incident, but was left with a brown mark on her fur where she was burned by the car’s muffler.

Suds was later taken to a foster home and the Naples Cat Alliance has already received multiple calls from people interested in adopting her permanently.