The New York Knicks announced Monday night that Derrick Rose wasn’t with the team and that Brandon Jennings would start at point guard in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose’s teammates and close associates as well as Knicks officials were unaware of the reason for his absence. New York had initially listed him as the starting point guard before elevating Jennings.

Wojnarowski added that the Knicks had not been in contact with Rose by the time the game tipped off, and it was unclear if they spoke with him during the game.

Rose informed the team that he had a family situation, according to ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne, who added that Rose left the team without permission but had been in contact with Knicks officials. Rose spoke with Mills, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

On Tuesday, Rose reiterated that his absence was due to a family matter and was not related to basketball, per Ian Begley of ESPN.

The team announced Tuesday that it had fined Rose and that he is expected to play Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Begley.

“Right now, we don’t have information to give you anything,” Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said after the Pelicans’ 110-96 win, per Mike Vorkunov of USA Today. “That’s just going to have to wait until we hear from Derrick himself.”

Later, Hornacek added, via ESPN.com: “Everything will become clear later on. You know, we want to respect whatever he’s going through. We’re just not going to comment on it.”

Rose returned to the team Tuesday and was spotted talking to general manager Steve Mills at the team’s facility, per Begley, who noted that the point guard appeared to be in “good spirits.” The Knicks later shared a photo of Rose on the court for Tuesday’s practice:

Practice pic.twitter.com/IAtoGBc2jR — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 10, 2017

“Things happen,” Rose said Tuesday, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. Rose also confirmed he was in his hometown of Chicago, per Isola.

On Monday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported that “being away from his son more is weighing very heavily on him” but noted he was told that “this isn’t all of it.” Rose had attended the Knicks’ morning shootaround Monday, per Isola.

“Definitely concerned,” Jennings said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “Definitely a situation I’ve never been in. I just hope everything is all right.”

Fellow teammate Joakim Noah said he spoke with Rose and that “he’s OK,” according to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck.

Wojnarowski expanded on Rose’s relationship with Hornacek, which has been increasingly volatile of late:

Rose has been increasingly frustrated with how this Knicks season has unfolded, culminating with him privately fuming over his diminished late-game role in Friday night’s victory in Milwaukee, sources said. Hornacek played undrafted rookie Ron Baker over Rose in the fourth quarter. Rose has been privately critical of Hornacek, but no one in the locker room – or management – has expressed any issues with how Hornacek has coached Rose, league sources said.

Wojnarowski later noted, “Rose has put into peril his short-term role—with the possibility of a suspension, sources said—and the longer-term chances to land a lucrative contract extension with the Knicks in July.”

Rose’s unexplained absence was the beginning of a rough night for New York, as Beck noted:

Knicks summary:

Derrick Rose: M.I.A.

Carmelo Anthony: ejected

Kyle O’Quinn: ejected

Deficit: 24 points — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

The 17-21 Knicks are playing better than they did a year ago. The team is now two games behind the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards, but New York hasn’t been the disaster some predicted after it acquired Rose and Noah in the offseason.

Most fans have abandoned any hope that Rose will rediscover his MVP form, but the three-time All-Star has had an encouraging campaign. He’s averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game and had appeared in 33 of the Knicks’ 37 games entering Monday.