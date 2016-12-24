Von Boeselager has said he was asked to resign December 6 during a meeting with Cardinal Burke and the order’s leader during which he was told that the Holy See wanted him to step down. He said he subsequently learned that the Holy See had made no such request.

In its statement, the Knights of Malta said the Pope’s decision to appoint a commission to investigate von Boeselager’s replacement was a result of a misunderstanding with the Vatican’s secretariat of state, and said that it had explained the situation in a letter to Francis.

The Order of Malta has many trappings of a sovereign state, issuing its own stamps, passports and license plates and holding diplomatic relations with 106 states, the Holy See included.

The Holy See, however, has a unique relationship with the order in that the pope appoints a cardinal to “promote the spiritual interests” of the order as well as its relationship with the Vatican, itself a sovereign state.