As the New York Knicks seek to turn their season around, star forward Kristaps Porzingis will be out for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Porzingis Out vs. Bulls

Thursday, Jan. 12

Per Sean Highkin of The Athletic, New York is holding Porzingis out because of a sore Achilles.

Porzingis has been battling Achilles injuries over the last few weeks. He missed three games from Dec. 31 through Jan. 4 with the same ailment.

The 21-year-old originally suffered the injury during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 30. His performance has suffered since, as he’s been held to single-digit point totals in each of his last two appearances while shooting 6-of-23 from the field.

Since getting off to a 16-13 start through Dec. 22, the Knicks have lost nine of their last 10 games while falling into third place in the Atlantic Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

With the Knicks in a free fall, they can’t afford to be without Porzingis. He’s been terrific this season, even with his recent injury-marred decline, ranking second on the team with 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks will go as far as Porzingis carries them. He’s quickly taken over as the face of the franchise in his second season, but other stars like Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah will need to step up their games to keep the team afloat until Porzingis returns.