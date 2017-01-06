In a move blessed by the basketball gods, Kyle Korver will now be firing catch-and-shoot three-pointers directly from LeBron James.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Vertical first reported the Atlanta Hawks would be sending the sharpshooting guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving James and others yet another weapon on the perimeter. The Cavs, in return, are packaging small forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks.

With starting shooting guard J.R. Smith sidelined until late March or early April following thumb surgery, Cleveland needed a shooter on the outside to fill his role. With the Hawks middling in Eastern Conference purgatory, their fire sale may just be starting.

After getting swept by the Cavaliers each of the past two postseasons, Korver now joins his former playoff foes in their quest for a championship repeat.

How Korver Fits the Cavs

Cleveland loves shooting the three-ball, and Korver doesn’t seem to mind, either.

The Cavaliers rank second in the NBA in three-point makes (12.9), attempts (33.0) and success rate (39.1 percent). Korver should only up the ante, as his 40.9 percent from deep trumps Dunleavy’s lackluster 35.1 percent.

There are an endless amount of ways the Cavs can use their newest weapon.

As good as Cleveland is from the arc, it’s lacked a player like Korver who can move off the ball to get open. The Cavaliers travel less distance than any NBA team on offense (8.64 miles per game) and at the slowest pace (4.25 miles per hour).

Korver can run off screens for days. Even at 35 he averages 4.78 miles per hour, good for sixth among all qualified shooting guards. Kyrie Irving, by comparison, clocks in at just 4.29.

Why does all this matter?

Cleveland may not have to settle for shots ever again. Korver’s constant movement off the ball will only keep the offense humming, especially when James needs a rest. Irving’s job as a point guard becomes that much easier as Korver’s ability to get open gives him an automatic option to pass to at any time.

Of course, all this distraction only helps to open up the lane where Irving (63.2 percent shooting at the rim) and James (75.0 percent) thrive.

Catch-and-Shoot and Punch Snap Hammer

The Cavaliers’ main three-point attack comes off the catch-and shoot.

These no-dribble attempts make up 72.4 percent of their three-point attack, good for a 40.8 percent success rate (third in NBA).

Korver is and has been the master of the catch-and-shoot three. He’s converting 43.7 percent off direct passes, good for 13th in the NBA among players attempting at least three a game. Of the current Cavaliers, only Channing Frye (46.7 percent) has been better.

Of course, the most popular action the Cavs run for a catch-and-shoot opportunity is the “Punch Snap Hammer.”

Broken down by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Cleveland has used this action more of late. When executed by a solid Tristan Thompson screen and a perfect James bounce pass, Korver takes this play to a level that Dunleavy previously couldn’t.

Not only can Korver create looks for himself running off screens and capitalizing on James’ and Irving’s presence, but now the playbook also can be completely opened up for someone with his quickness releasing the ball.

Punch Snap Hammer may just be a preview of things to come.

Lineup Versatility

Korver should slide into Smith’s starting spot at shooting guard, possibly keeping it even when the latter returns.

At 6’7″, Korver can play either wing spot, giving the Cavs spacing and creating plenty of offensive juggernaut lineups that head coach Tyronn Lue can explore.

A starting lineup of Irving, Korver, James, Kevin Love and Thompson is easily a top-two opening unit in the NBA, if not the best. It also creates other offensive options as well.

Often, Lue likes to go with 6’11” Frye at center, placing four shooters around James. Cleveland can take this a step further, with a lineup of Irving, Korver, James, Love and Frye. Of that group, Love would be the worst three-point shooter for James to pass the ball to at 39.7 percent.



Scott Cunningham/Getty Images



Of course, this is all done with an eye toward the Finals.

After shooting a scorching 46.2 percent in the first three rounds of last summer’s playoffs, Smith cooled off to 35.6 percent against Golden State.

Korver now becomes the Cavaliers’ safety valve.

If Smith struggles under the brightest lights once again, Korver should be ready to step in. He’s not the defender that Smith can be, but he can bother players like Klay Thompson on the wing with his size.

Cleveland already looked primed for another Finals run. Korver could help make sure things end the same way.

Greg Swartz is the Cleveland Cavaliers Lead Writer for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @CavsGregBR.

Stats via Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com and are accurate through Jan. 5.

