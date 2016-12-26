CLEVELAND, Dec. 25 (UPI) — A multitude of athletes will have to make room under their Christmas trees for gifts from Kyrie Irving.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard posted a photo Saturday on Instagram of 27 wrapped boxes that he was sending to his friends in sports.

Irving will release the Kyrie 3 signature shoes on Dec. 26. The 27 athletes who will receive them early are: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Richard Sherman, Marcus Mariota, Todd Gurley, Roger Federer, Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Ted Ginn, Diana Taurasi, Ashton Eaton, Jarvis Landry, LeSean McCoy, Antonio Brown, Sue Bird, Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, Skylar Diggins, Neymar, Allyson Felix, Elena Delle Donne, Eric Koston, Paul Rodriguez, Victor Cruz, Serena Williams, and Rory McIlroy.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t wait for Christmas Day! Keep an eye out for your surprise at tip-off,” Irving wrote in the caption.

James and Carmelo Anthony also debuted signature shoes on Christmas.

Irving scored 25 points and had 10 assists and six rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 109-108 win Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.