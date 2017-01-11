“La La Land” is currently dancing its way to an inevitable Oscar nomination (and some say likely win) for Best Picture, and soon, it could also be dancing its way onto a stage near you.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the critical darling, sees the flick’s recent box office success (not to mention its Golden Globe win this past weekend for Best Picture) as an entryway into a stage show version of the film. During an event at the studio’s Investors Day presentation in Denver on Tuesday, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig seemed bullish on the concept of translating the singing and dancing onscreen into a live musical experience.

“If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” Feig told investors of “La La Land,” citing the studio’s previous success with the format with its “Step Up” franchise, which currently has a touring stage production playing in Dubai.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but the stage show would certainly be a clever way for the studio to continue to capitalize on the film’s buzz. In addition to its big Golden Globes win (where it racked up a total of seven statuettes, the most-ever for any one film), it also just earned 11 nominations from the BAFTAs, as well as a nod from the Producers Guild, considered a major precursor to Oscar success. And that’s all before the flick even hits its full nationwide theatrical expansion, set for January 22.

Stay tuned to see if this production gets off the ground.

[via: The Hollywood Reporter]