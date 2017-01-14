The film, if it gets off the ground, would not be the first about Mr Blair. A little noticed, unofficial documentary The Killing$ of Tony Blair was released last year.

It was funded through crowd-sourcing on the internet and fronted by controversial former Labour MP George Galloway. The Guardian decried Mr Galloway’s “lack of credibility and air of insufferable sanctimony”. Rod Liddle, from The Spectator, was kinder to Mr Galloway.

But of Mr Blair, he wrote: “While it does not tell us anything particularly new about our former prime minister, it is a meticulous documentation of Blair’s odious, immoral and almost unbelievable money-grubbing-from-despots venality.”