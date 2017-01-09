LOS ANGELES , Jan. 8 (UPI) — La La Land was the big winner at the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony Sunday night, dancing away with the Best Musical or Comedy prize, as well as several others.

The feel-good, song-and-dance picture also earned the accolades for Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “City of Stars.”

“I’m in a daze now, officially,” Chazelle said as he collected his Best Director gong.

“This is a film for dreamers and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that’s what this movie is about,” Stone said.

The coming-of-age story Moonlight was named Best Drama by the end of the evening. The statuette was presented by iconic Rocky co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers.

In accepting the final award of the ceremony, Jenkins thanked his mother.

“Mom, you gave me my life and I hope being on the stage right now is fulfillment of the life you gave me,” Jenkins said, imploring the audience and viewers to “tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend” about his movie.

The redemption tale Manchester by the Sea garnered the honor for Best Actor in a Drama for Casey Affleck, while the Best Actress in a Drama title went to Isabelle Huppert for Elle.

Viola Davis took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her work in Fences and Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the Best Supporting Actor title for his performance in Nocturnal Animals.

Meryl Streep was presented with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s life achievement award, as well.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.