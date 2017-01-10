La Liga is reportedly planning to launch legal action against FIFA after Tuesday’s announcement that the World Cup will increase from 32 teams to 48 from 2026.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the Spanish league wants to stop the expansion, and it claims it was not consulted on the decision as required by FIFA. A source said: “We are not happy at all. We are providing extra players but we have not been consulted. We are looking at ways in which we can challenge today’s decision.”

The new format will increase the number of sides in the tournament by 50 per cent—split into 16 groups of three—although the number of matches played by the eventual winner will remain at seven.

