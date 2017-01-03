“Even if Labour recovers it has almost no chance of securing a majority in a general election, because it needs over three million more votes than the Conservatives to win.

“Labour’s aim for now should be to move forwards not back and win enough MPs to be able to form a governing partnership with other parties.”

Len McCluskey, the general secretary of Unite the union, admitted this week the polls look “awful” for Labour, with the party trailing by some 14 points behind the Conservatives in some polls.

If that was still the case in 2019, he said “everybody would examine that situation, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell”.

Labour’s situation even drew criticism from US President Barack Obama, who said last week that Mr Corbyn’s Labour Party was “disintegrating” because it has lost touch with “fact and reality”.