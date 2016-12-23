Voters think Labour is “not worth listening to”, “perceived to put others before the interests of British citizens” and less trusted on the economy than under Mr Miliband. Mr Corbyn is found to be ”evidently incapable” of leadership.

It quotes one voter saying Mr Corbyn “”should just be sat on a barge somewhere going up and down” rather than leading a political party.

The documents concludes: “[There is] no reason to vote Labour beyond habit and social norm.”

In a separate development, senior Labour MPs were dubbed “b******s” at a rally for Corbyn supporters by comedian Ava Vidal.

She named Stella Creasy, Chuka Umunna and Jess Phillips as frequent critics of the leadership and said: “They’re the ones whose fault it is that people don’t even know what the Labour Party is any more.”