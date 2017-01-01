He said: “Well then, that will work in reverse for British people going abroad, which would be difficult to implement and maybe is counter to the principles of the European market.”

Mr Corbyn has repeatedly risked stoking differences within his own ranks over immigration, despite calls from MPs to respond to concerns expressed by voters in the EU referendum.

Andy Burnham, the former shadow Home Secretary, said he was no longer willing to be “complicit” in Mr Corbyn’s support for free movement.

He said the policy was “inherently discriminatory” and damaging working class communities in Britain.