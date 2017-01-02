The Bank is getting the power to restrict the loans banks can give relative to the value of the property and the income of the landlord, similar to the powers it has in the owner-occupied sector.

Prices and sales were booming until a raft of new regulations hit buy to let property investors, as stamp duty increased in April 2016 and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) told banks to tighten up affordability criteria on loans in 2017.

Changes to the treatment of mortgage interest costs will also push up tax bills from 2017.

But the Bank of England is getting more new powers to regulate lending in the industry, and the sector hopes the slowdown to date will be enough to convince officials not to use those new measures.

“We don’t feel there is any need for further interference or sanctions in the BTL market, even before the PRA changes come in in 2017, the market has already felt the impact, and there is more to come,” said Jeremy Duncombe from mortgage brokerage the L&G Mortgage Club.

“Purchase business in BTL is down significantly, and the business that is driving lending currently is remortgages which don’t affect the market. We wouldn’t want to see further involvement in changes in the market.”

Ed Stansfield, chief property economist at Capital Economics, believes regulators are wrong to worry that property investors will flee the market in a downturn, potentially making any fall in prices worse.