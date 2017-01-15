The former head of Lansdowne, one of London’s biggest hedge funds, has left the firm less than a year after being sidelined from the top job.

Alex Snow, chief executive of Lansdowne Partners until last April, quit the Mayfair group at the end of the year to focus on other projects including a venture with Oxford University.

A source familiar with the firm said Mr Snow has been devoting more time in recent months to Oxford Sciences Innovation, which commercialises academic discoveries and counts Lansdowne among its investors.

Mr Snow founded the City stockbroker Evolution before joining Lansdowne in 2013. The hedge fund, which declined to comment, is now overseen by chairman Stuart Roden.

The $18bn (£14.8bn) fund manager enjoyed profits of £366m in the year to March, despite turbulence for many of its major strategies.

The jump in earnings meant partners and other backers split £314m between them, up from £191m in Lansdowne’s prior set of results.