Larry the cat has been spotted on Downing Street in a new collar.

Having been snapped for the first time since Christmas, it appears the new decoration could be a Christmas present.

Many online have joked that it could mean the political puss supports Brexit, or that it could have been a gift from Theresa May, who left him in the Number 10 offices over the festive break.

However, a Number 10 spokesperson told The Telegraph that all Larry’s costs are met by staff members, which implies the collar was most probably a gift from a kind civil servant.