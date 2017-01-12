Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has agreed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The Gunners announced Koscielny’s new agreement on Thursday along with the news that Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin have also inked new deals:

🇫🇷 ✍️ ✍️ ✍️ We’ve got some good news for you… #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/jNuJROg44u — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 12, 2017

Koscielny celebrated the deal on Twitter:

I’m pleased to announce you that i extend my adventure with Arsenal until 2020. #WeAreTheArsenal @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/RCTKqRO7aG — Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) January 12, 2017

Squawka Football gave an insight into why the defender was deserving of a new contract:

Laurent Koscielny has made 360 interceptions in the Premier League since 2013/14; more than any other player. Vital player. pic.twitter.com/XYV83v5vhB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 12, 2017

The 31-year-old moved to north London from Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient for a fee of £8.5 million in 2010 and has gone on to make 273 appearances for manager Arsene Wenger’s side, per Transfermarkt.

Koscielny’s new contract also means Wenger has tied down the services of his most consistent defensive force of recent years; the France international has struck up an encouraging partnership with summer signing Shkodran Mustafi this season.

As ESPN FC’s Mattias Karen noted, attention will now return to the Gunners’ biggest stars:

That’s 3 contracts out of the way for Arsenal. Several bigger ones still to go, though. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 12, 2017

Arsenal probably glad to negotiate as many salaries as possible before possible Ozil/Sanchez deals raise the bar. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 12, 2017

The veteran centre-back is already one of the longest-serving foreign players at the Emirates Stadium, second only to French compatriot Coquelin, who joined in 2008.

Koscielny’s switch to the Premier League has been a big success for the player’s international career, too, considering all of his 42 caps have been earned since 2011, a year after he joined the Gunners.

The veteran has won two FA Cups and two Community Shields since arriving at the Emirates, but Koscielny will hope his greatest Arsenal accolades lie ahead.