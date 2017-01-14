Equipment hire business Lavendon has reported that trading this year has been better than expected thanks to a strong Middle Eastern market.

The company is currently in the middle of a takeover battle between rival Belgian firm TVH and French business Loxam, which has been in progress since the end of November.

The potential buyers have increased their offers over the last few weeks in an attempt to win over Lavendon shareholders, having started at 205p. Both would benefit from Lavendon’s share of the UK and Middle East markets.

While Lavendon’s board has backed a 260p-a-share takeover offer from Loxam, TVH trumped this at the start of the month with a 261p bid, prompting Loxam to say it was considering its options. Lavendon has advised investors to take no action.

The company’s shares were up 1p in early trade, at 265.25p, indicating that traders still expect higher offers to emerge.

Today’s figures showed that Lavendon’s revenue for 2016 is expected to be around 8pc higher than in 2015, when it was £248.6m.

UK revenues, which account for around 46pc of the total, were up 9pc, thanks to investment in the company’s fleet and improvements to its transport, meaning it can get equipment to customers more quickly.

The Middle East, which generates around a quarter of the company’s total revenue, was up 16pc, driven by growth in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar in particular.

Continental Europe was up 2pc, after a weaker performance in Germany hit figures.