Other observers believe that the causes of violence are more varied, pointing to poverty and growing availability of high-caliber guns. And even when gang members are involved, deadly conflicts sometimes arise from insults or perceived slights rather than territorial disputes, gang expert John Hagedorn has argued.

The Hobos had fewer members than the Latin Kings, Vice Lords and other gangs. But they were well-organised, well-armed and quick to kill. Hits were often carried out in daylight, including one five-car drive-by shooting that killed two Black Disciple rivals outside a funeral home. Hours later, the Hobos celebrated the killings at a luxury hotel off Michigan Avenue, prosecutors said.

Poe was accused of killing a government witness named Keith Daniels, who was a gang associate-turned-informant, days after Chester’s arrest and after Daniels testified to a grand jury in the racketeering case. According to prosecutors, he stood over Daniels and shot him more than a dozen times at close range as the man’s four-year-old stepdaughter and six-year-old stepson looked on.

Chester, 39, was the only defendant to testify, insisting the Hobos gang did not even exist despite his full-arm tattoo emblazoned with the words: “Hobo: The Earth is Our Turf.” And he said the supposed “Hobos horns” gang sign he flashed in photographs was merely a universal sign of celebration.