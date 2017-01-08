Campaigners have long been calling for the change, with a private members bill proposing the change pushed by peers in 2013.

Every English council will be given a power already enjoyed by London boroughs to issue “penalty charge notices” [PCN] to drivers suspected of littering.

It is expected enforcement officers will take down vehicle registration numbers and any evidence of littering before fining the car owner.

Crucially, the council only will have to prove responsibility “on the balance of probabilities” rather than “beyond reasonable doubt”, the test for a criminal penalty.

“Our roads and highways are the gateways to our towns and cities, and yet verges, traffic islands, and roadside paths are all often magnets for unsightly littler,” the document says.

“A PCN is a civil fine. Unlike a criminal penalty, a civil penalty does not require the offender to be identified to a criminal standard of proof.”

Councils will be able to set their own fine amounts but sources noted a scheme from Wandsworth Council, London, as a possible model.

Drivers caught littering are fined £60 but that rises to £200 if the penalty is not paid off within 28 days.

Ministers hope the strategy can have a lasting impact one the cleanliness of Britain’s streets. “This is not a strategy that will just gather dust. We want everyone to step up and deliver,” the document says.

“Good infrastructure and clear social expectations, supported by proportionate enforcement, will help reinforce social pressure on everyone to do the right thing.”