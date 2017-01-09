Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has few equals in the sports hierarchy, but he met with one Sunday following his team’s 120-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps greeted James outside Cleveland’s locker room following the game. McMenamin captured the two greats enjoying each other’s company after the Cavaliers win:

Game respects game. pic.twitter.com/1xmIietb9w — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 9, 2017

James was well aware Phelps was sitting in the stands Sunday. McMenamin noted the forward pointed to the swimmer after throwing down a dunk in the fourth quarter. “Just recognizing greatness, that’s all that’s about,” James said of the acknowledgment, per McMenamin.

Phelps commented on the interaction as well:

I was just talking to people who were sitting around us and they were like, ‘Did he just point at you or is he pointing at me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really know.’ And then he drills a 3. It was awesome. Being able to come watch these guys play is always a treat and they gave us so much love over in The [Olympic] Games and being able to just come and see them when they’re here in Phoenix is, like I said, a true treat to come and watch.

James provided Phelps and the rest of the crowd with a treat, tallying 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He drilled two critical three-pointers with the game hanging in the balance down the stretch and led Cleveland to its fifth win in six games.

Phelps also talked to Kyrie Irving—who scored 27 points and dished out seven assists—and Kevin Love—who notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds—after the contest.

Still, it was the sheer greatness of James and Phelps in one place that drew the most headlines. James has two Olympic gold medals and a bronze medal to his name (not to mention three NBA titles), but he comes nowhere close to matching Phelps’ 28 overall medals and 23 golds.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times noted there is no other athlete with more than nine golds, which is a testament to Phelps’ incredible career, which he capped off with five golds and a silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Phelps is the unquestioned greatest in the history of his sport. James still has work to do if he hopes to ever achieve that distinction, but he has the Cavaliers well positioned to chase a second straight championship at 28-8.