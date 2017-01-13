Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that captain John Terry will stay at the club beyond the January transfer window following rumours he could depart for Bournemouth.

Per Sky Sports’ Allan Valente, the Cherries enquired about taking centre-back Terry, 36, on loan until the end of the season, with the Englishman struggling for game time under Conte and his contract set to expire in the summer.

However, the Italian manager insisted Terry will remain at Chelsea, and he praised the defender’s continued influence at the club, per the Blues’ Twitter feed and Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella:

He says Terry has been a big help to him and will ‘stay with us.’ #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 13, 2017

More Conte on Terry: “He is an important player for this squad and this team. His work in the squad and in the changing room is fantastic’ — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 13, 2017

Table-topping Chelsea take on defending champions Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium as they look to get back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League.

The Foxes are enduring a torrid season and currently lie 15th in the table, so the Blues will be confident of picking up three points.

However, Conte clearly still sees them as a top team, per ESPN FC’s Liam Twomey:

Conte on Leicester: “I consider them a good team with good players, good talent, good technique, strong players. A good mix” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 13, 2017

Leicester’s home record has been much better than their form on the road this season, and they showed with a 4-2 December victory against Manchester City that they are still capable of beating the biggest clubs.

Chelsea’s defeat to Spurs ended a 13-game winning run for the Blues, and they will be wary of the need not to fall into a slump after such a superlative run of form.

Conte did not completely rule out making any January signings as he spoke ahead of the Leicester clash but highlighted the importance of having recalled Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth, per Twomey:

Sky reporter fires some transfer names at Conte: “For now we bought Ake [back] & we’re working well with Musonda, Kenedy. Then we’ll see” — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 13, 2017

Per ESPN FC’s Ben Dinnery, he also gave little away in terms of fitness concerns:

Regarding injuries. Conte says he has to check on “a couple of situations” before deciding his team for tomorrow. #CFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 13, 2017

However, should Chelsea have most of their first team fit for Saturday’s game they should have more than enough to beat a Leicester side who have been largely very poor so far this season.