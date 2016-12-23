A plane on an internal flight in Libya has been hijacked and forced to land in Malta with 118 people on board.

Two hijackers on board the state-owned Afriqiyah Airways plane have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft, according to Malta state television.

However, Maltese government sources said that a single hijacker was on board and had told crew that he had a grenade.

The hijacker said he was “pro-Gaddafi” and would release all passengers – but not the crew – if his as-yet-undisclosed demands were accepted, local media reported.

No passengers have been seen leaving the Airbus A320. The Maltese Prime Minister said negotiating teams were on standby.