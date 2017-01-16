Age ain’t nothing but a number to a car.

Pixar unveiled a new extended trailer for “Cars 3,” and it starts in the same grim, dark way as the teaser — with a devastating crash for Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). But though Lightning is told, “You will never be the racer you once were,” he isn’t ready to throw in the spark plugs yet.

“I decide when I’m done,” he declares amidst talk of retirement.

Previous articleCouple start energy supplier to fight 'contempt’ of Big Six
Next articleRSPCA officers recount bizarre rescue calls after woman mistakes smoke alarm for trapped bird
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY