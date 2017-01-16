Age ain’t nothing but a number to a car.

Pixar unveiled a new extended trailer for “Cars 3,” and it starts in the same grim, dark way as the teaser — with a devastating crash for Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). But though Lightning is told, “You will never be the racer you once were,” he isn’t ready to throw in the spark plugs yet.

“I decide when I’m done,” he declares amidst talk of retirement. As director Brian Fee told Entertainment Weekly, “McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in ‘Cars 1.’ He’s in the middle of his life, and as an athlete, that’s getting up there,” he said. “You have your whole life ahead of you, yet your career is starting to show its age. He’s looking in the mirror and realizing, ‘I’m 40 years old,’ and dealing with the fact that the thing that you love more than anything else, you might not be able to do forever.”

The extended trailer doesn’t explain much more of the plot, but it does introduce the main antagonist, the sleek and high-tech Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer). He’s the upstart millennial to Lightning’s old-school veteran.

“Cars 3” opens in theaters June 16.

