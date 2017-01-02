Linda Farrow, the high-end British glasses brand that counts Beyonce and Adele as fans, is planning an ambitious expansion plan to launch 100 stores globally after a savvy bet on the Brexit result.

The radical roll-out comes as Linda Farrow has enjoyed a loyal celebrity following, after growing its creative team and collaborating with some of the world’s most sought-after luxury designers.

The company was originally founded in 1970 as a luxury eyewear brand and manufactured frames for designers including Yves Saint Laurent, Pucci and Christian Lacroix before founder Linda Farrow shut up shop in the late 1980s to spend more time with her family.

The glasses brand was then reborn in 2003 when Ms Farrow’s son, Simon Jablon and his then girlfriend Tracy Sedino , discovered thousands of boxes of designer, retro sunglasses in the family’s Islington warehouse which was destined to be turned into flats.

“This was in the early-naughties when the vintage trend was super-hot, but luxury vintage hadn’t really taken off with high net worth customers because Russians didn’t want to wear something that was second hand”, says Mr Jablon. “But we were offering never been worn, luxury vintage glasses in mint condition – we couldn’t have planned it better.”

The demand for upmarket and unusual eyewear attracted immediate attention and Linda Farrow Vintage gained an instant spot in Harvey Nichols, where it still has space today in the department store’s refurbished beauty hall.