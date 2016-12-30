Lindsay Lohan is serious about reprising her role as Cady Heron in a “Mean Girls” sequel. So much so, in fact, that the actress has taken the liberty of writing a treatment for the hypothetical sequel herself.

Lohan dished about her desire to make fetch “Mean Girls 2” happen in an interview with CNN on Facebook Live on Thursday. When asked about the prospect of making more comedies, Lohan said she’d “love” to take a crack at another “Mean Girls” feature.

“I have been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2,'” the actress said, acknowledging that the right people have to sign off on the project before anything can officially happen.

“It is not in my hands,” she continued. “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels, and all of Paramount — everyone is very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Lohan also had a couple suggestions for new additions to the follow-up flick, citing “Freaky Friday” costar Jamie Lee Curtis and longtime pal Jimmy Fallon as potential cast members. And according to the actress, original director Mark Waters would “happily come back” to direct the sequel.

“I’ve already written a treatment for it,” Lohan said. “So I just need a response.”

Fey is currently hard at work on the “Mean Girls” musical, which is set to premiere in Washington, D.C. sometime next year. But here’s hoping she has some time for a three-way calling attack phone call from Lohan to discuss the possibility.

