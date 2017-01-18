Barcelona star Lionel Messi has described Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo as a “great player” and insisted that former manager Pep Guardiola will be a success in the Premier League with Manchester City.

The Argentina captain also hailed the achievements of Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney and further committed his future to Barcelona, saying he will stay at the Camp Nou “as long as they want me.”

In an interview with Coach magazine’s Diego Jokas, Messi, 29, rejected the idea that sparring with Ronaldo has motivated him to be a better player but admitted he has respect for the Portuguese forward: “There is a mutual respect. I view him as a great player who has achieved great things because that is exactly what he is. My motivation, though, has always come from wanting to do well for Barcelona and Argentina, and the fans.”

Recently, Messi has lost out to Ronaldo for the 2016 individual awards—he came second to the former United man for both the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

However, the pair remain arguably unmatched at the very top of the game, and, while Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro 2016 last year, Messi could well eclipse his longtime rival again in the coming 12 months.

One of the most fruitful periods of Messi’s sparkling career, and the period when he established himself as arguably the best player in the game, came between 2008 and 2012, when Guardiola was in charge of Barca and they won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.



Manu Fernandez/Associated Press



The Spanish manager is now at City and struggling somewhat, with the Sky Blues fifth in the Premier League following a 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Messi is convinced, though, that it is simply taking Guardiola time to adapt to the English game, and, when asked whether he could ever see himself playing in the the Premier League, the Argentinean stressed his loyalty to Barca, per Jokas:

I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be. It is a very competitive league [in England], last season showed that, so it makes it very difficult to predict. Of course Pep is a very successful coach, he will be adjusting to the league, but I am sure that he will be successful.

Messi has come up against numerous sides from the UK during his career in the Champions League, most recently facing Guardiola’s City as well as Scottish champions Celtic in the group stages of the 2016-17 tournament.

When asked to name the best British player he has ever faced, he picked out Rooney, 31, for particular praise, per Jokas: “Over the years we have faced many British teams in Europe and come up against many good players, but I have always had a big respect for Wayne Rooney. He has played at the highest level for many years and is one of the special players of the generation.”



CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images



Messi will not be coming up against Rooney again this season as United are in the UEFA Europa League, not the Champions League.

But another clash against City or Arsenal could be on the cards, or even a first clash with Leicester City.

Regaining the Champions League off Real is surely a key target for Messi and Barca this season and their campaign will continue next month when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.