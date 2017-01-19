Lisa Frank’s colorful, psychedelic creatures are going from your ’90s trapper keeper to the big screen.

The company is developing a film with producer Jon Shestack, Variety reports. The project will combine live-action and animation as it tells its story. Currently untitled, the movie will be bright in every sense of the word.

“Lisa Frank’s world is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark,” Shestack said. “It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to? I’m so stoked to be part of this.”

While the company has been around since 1979 — bringing its dolphins, cats, unicorns, rainbows, and more to stickers, coloring books, folders, and so on — this will be its first feature-length movie. The woman behind the brand is understandably excited about the new project, which has apparently been a long time coming.

“I have always wanted to do a feature film that brings the world of Lisa Frank to life,” Frank said. “We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning.”

In working with Shestack, the brand has a producer onboard with credits that include “Before I Fall,” “Air Force One,” and more.

No release date has been set yet, but we’re ready for the rainbows.

[via: Variety]