Although Lithuania has conceded the fence will be unable to “stop tanks,” the prime minister added it would “ensure our economic security” by restricting smuggling and illegal migration.

Eimutis Misiunas, Lithuania’s interior minister, also said the barrier would help prevent “provocations”. The minister cited the example of Eston Kohver, an Estonian internal security agent whose seizure by Russian forces in disputed circumstance in 2014 triggered a crisis between the two countries.

Estonia claimed he was on the Estonian side of the border at the time he was seized, but Moscow rejected this, saying he had crossed the border into Russia.

So far Russian officials have derided Lithuania’s fence plans.

“If our Lithuanian colleagues want to erect a fence to stop smugglers then we are ready to provide them with the construction materials,” Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad’s interim governor, told the Rossiya24 television channel. He added that Russia had a “wonderful” brick plant near the Lithuanian border.

Lithuanian officials send the fence should be completed by the end of the year.end