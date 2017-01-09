RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has said reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg will not be leaving the club in the January window.

The Sweden international has been in tremendous form for the newly promoted team this season, helping them scale the summit of the Bundesliga earlier in the campaign. Asked about the prospect of a sale midseason, Rangnick said it was not on the agenda.

“We are not even thinking about letting him go,” was his response when quizzed on interest in the player, per Kicker (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC).



It has been reported by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror the Reds are looking at a potential £20 million deal for the 25-year-old, while it’s noted by Uersfeld that Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked with the midfielder.

Speculation about a potential exit was fuelled recently when the player’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, told Bild (h/t Uersfeld) that he “can’t promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter.”

The RB Leipzig Twitter feed recently paid tribute to their man, who has been the most creative player in German football’s top flight so far this season:

Blessed with exceptional technique, superb vision and a tremendous composure on the ball, it’d be no surprise if the calibre of clubs aforementioned were looking at Forsberg. For Liverpool, he’d potentially thrive in the fluid attacking setup that manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to utilise during the 2016-17 season.

Nonetheless, Leipzig are evidently unwilling to cash in on one of their star men. The club are seeking to establish themselves among the elite names in the Bundesliga and have a fine chance of securing a European place in their first-ever season in the top flight. Moving on Forsberg midseason would be a significant blow to their chances of doing so.

Marseille Join Reds in Gregoire Defrel Pursuit



According to L’Equipe (h/t Le10 Sport, via Edo Dalmonte of CalcioMercato.com), Liverpool and Roma are set to be rivalled by Marseille in the chase for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel.

It’s suggested that Marseille boss Rudi Garcia isolated the forward as a target during his time at Roma and now wants to bring him to his new employers. However, Liverpool are also said to be in for the 25-year-old, who has been impressive up top for the Serie A side so far this season.

Here is a look at what Defrel is capable of offering at his best:

While he’s able to play on either flank and have an influence on the game, Defrel has primarily been utilised up top for Sassuolo so far this season. He’s impressed too, grabbing six goals and one assist in 18 appearances in Serie A.



Defrel’s industry would appeal to Klopp.

There are areas of the Frenchman’s game that would appeal to Klopp. Aside from his aforementioned versatility, the striker is also an excellent foil for other attacking players due his strong hold-up play, and he’s aggressive in his pressing off the ball.

As such, it’d be easy to see him settling at Anfield. However, according to the report, there’s little intention on the part of Sassuolo to part with such an important player halfway through the campaign. Even if they were, it appears Liverpool would have competition for his signature.