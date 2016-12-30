Franck Kessie‘s agent has confirmed Liverpool are among a long list of interested suitors from the Premier League for the Atalanta man, while Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Reds.

As reported by Calciomercato’s Steve Mitchell, Kessie‘s representative, George Atangana, spoke about the ongoing transfer saga and what the Ivory Coast wants out of his next club:

We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development

The 20-year-old has been the top breakout star in Serie A this season, playing a pivotal part in Atalanta’s superb start to the campaign. Transfer links started popping up after just a handful of matches, and they’ve intensified ever since.


Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Kessie spent time on loan with Cesena last season, where he was moved from defence into midfield. The switch unlocked his true potential, and his strong play to start the 2016-17 campaign has people comparing him to compatriot Yaya Toure.

David Amoyal, a writer for Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, is a fan:

Kessie displays incredible physical strength and solid vision in midfield, coupled with bags of technical ability. He’s also shown a knack for scoring and has already bagged six Serie A goals from his spot in central midfield.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro‘s Louis Sealey) previously reported the agent already visited Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp said to be a keen admirer of the rising star. Other Premier League clubs have also been linked with Kessie, however, most notably Chelsea.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

