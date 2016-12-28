GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Inter Milan are said to have scheduled talks with the agent of their forward, Gabriel Barbosa, over his position at the club, with Liverpool reported to be interested in the Brazilian.

According to Calciomercato.com, representatives for the man known as Gabigol and key Nerazzurri figures will discuss the player’s future on January 12. The piece suggested that while there has been talk of the striker potentially departing on loan, Barbosa would prefer a permanent deal if he is to be on the move midseason.

“The interest of Liverpool comes as no surprise as Jurgen Klopp is keen to add some more depth and quality to his attacking department,” the report continued, while also suggesting Daniel Sturridge could be on his way out of Anfield.

There was great excitement when Inter landed Barbosa, as he’d previously showcased signs of wonderful potential during his time at Santos, as we can see here:

