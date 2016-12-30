Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has denied he is set to make an audacious January move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to Daniel Taylor of the Guardian, Klopp is seeking midseason additions who can aid the team’s Premier League title push, and the Gunners star is said to be someone who fits the bill.

On Thursday, Klopp spoke to reporters and denied the report: “Usually I don’t say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception. This is nonsense.”

“The relationship between Liverpool and Arsenal was undoubtedly harmed during the 2013 transfer saga involving Luis Suarez and the infamous attempt by the London club to trigger a buyout clause that turned out not to exist,” Taylor added, with the Gunners bidding £40 million and £1 for the striker.

Taylor noted there is also interest from Manchester City, Leicester City and Southampton in Oxlade-Chamberlain and that he’s valued at around £25 million.

Bleacher Report’s Jack Lusby is a fan of the 23-year-old, although he accepts there would be risks underpinning any possible move to Anfield:

Injury problems clearly a major issue, particularly given the likely fee, but he’s talented, versatile and a positive character. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) December 29, 2016

That’s because Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered with injuries in recent seasons. While he’s never been able to cement a spot in the Arsenal XI, the midfielder has struggled to build momentum due to a succession of niggles and subsequent layoffs.



Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain is reaching a key point in his career.

It’s easy to see why Klopp would be a fan, though, despite his denial. In full flight, the England international is a scary proposition, able to beat defenders with raw pace, power and trickery. Additionally, Oxlade-Chamberlain is versatile, capable of doing a job in a few different positions on the pitch when needed.

However, Stephen Evans of The Anfield Wrap is doubtful Arsenal will sell to the Reds, who are genuine title rivals:

I’d have him but there’s Not a dogs chance Arsenal will sell us Oxlade-Chamberlain by the way so wouldn’t get your hopes up. — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) December 28, 2016

For Oxlade-Chamberlain, this is a crucial spell of his career. There are 18 months left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and according to Taylor, there’s been no progress made on an extension.

Lucas Leiva Deal Agreed



Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images



According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Liverpool will allow Lucas Leiva to move to Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

“The 29-year-old is keen to play more games and could make the move permanent at the end of the season if all goes well,” the piece continued. Jones added that Inter have also been considering moves for Chelsea man Mikel John Obi and Wolfsburg’s Luiz Gustavo.

However, the Brazilian looks to be on his way to the San Siro midseason, having fallen down the pecking order since Klopp took the job at Anfield. Having signed for Liverpool from Gremio in 2007, he is the Reds’ longest-serving current player.



GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Lucas has struggled for regular game time under Klopp.

Since moving to the club, the Brazilian has endured many ups and downs, although as things stand, he’s a popular figure at Anfield. The Kop Talk Twitter feed wants to see the midfielder earn a testimonial:

Lastly, I sincerely hope @LucasLeiva87 doesn’t leave next month. Fully deserves that testimonial at the end of the season. — Kop Talk (@KopTalk28) December 27, 2016

But given his current status at Liverpool, Lucas will be loath to remain on the fringes for the first portion of 2017. Indeed, Klopp uses the midfield man as an emergency centre-back or an option late on in matches when the Reds are seeking to see a result out.

Inter may not be the force in world football they once were, although the prospect of playing at the San Siro every week would remain appealing, especially for a footballer who has made a meagre three Premier League starts this season.