Liverpool are reportedly ready to part with €30 million (£25.5 million) in January to secure the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), where it’s noted the Reds still want to sign the 18-year-old, who has been in superb form for Dortmund in 2016. Arsenal are also listed as potential suitors for the player, but it’s said that getting the midfielder away from the Westfalenstadion will be a challenge.

Indeed, Pulisic‘s performances have been to such a high standard this season that he’s a regular presence in the Dortmund setup. Here’s a look at why there’s so much buzz surrounding him:

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

