Liverpool are reportedly ready to part with €30 million (£25.5 million) in January to secure the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), where it’s noted the Reds still want to sign the 18-year-old, who has been in superb form for Dortmund in 2016. Arsenal are also listed as potential suitors for the player, but it’s said that getting the midfielder away from the Westfalenstadion will be a challenge.

Indeed, Pulisic‘s performances have been to such a high standard this season that he’s a regular presence in the Dortmund setup. Here’s a look at why there’s so much buzz surrounding him:

As an attacking midfielder, Pulisic has got the lot. The teenager boasts the technical proficiency and awareness of a classic No. 10, able to locate spaces and thread passes into dangerous areas. But he also possesses a turn of pace and the quick feet of an orthodox wide player.

These attributes mean he can operate anywhere across midfield, and Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has utilised his adaptability to great effect this season. With two goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, already Pulisic has shown the clinical edge needed to make an impression in the final third, too.



Stefan Matzke – sampics/Getty Images

Pulisic has been superb this season.

Dortmund’s staunch stance on the player is understandable. But Bleacher Report’s Jack Lusby is encouraged by the Reds’ seeming determination to try to bring the United States international to Anfield:

Also, big fan of Klopp’s audacity in pushing for a deal to sign Christian Pulisic despite Dortmund telling him they won’t sell. Promising. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) December 3, 2016

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has packed this Reds squad with multifaceted footballers, and Pulisic would align well with that blueprint. It’s easy to see the American flourishing in the fluid attacking setup that’s been so effective at Anfield early on in the campaign.

However, Pulisic‘s development is going brilliantly with BVB. Not only is he part of a squad that plays some of the most exciting attacking football in Europe, he’s going up against the best teams in the game in the UEFA Champions League, too. Liverpool may be a tempting option, although you sense there will be no great rush from the youngster to move on.

Andre Ferreira Linked



Gualter Fatia/Getty Images



According to A Bola (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror), Liverpool are considering a move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira.

The report noted that the 20-year-old is viewed as a possible long-term solution to the team’s current issues between the sticks, with neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius impressing for the Reds this season.

Ferreira is rated highly, although he’s viewed as one for the future. The stopper is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Lisbon club, featuring instead in the Benfica B team.



OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Karius has failed to convince since his move to Anfield.

It will be fascinating to see whether Klopp does seek to bolster Liverpool’s goalkeeping options in the January window. As things stand, neither Mignolet nor Karius look to be capable of underpinning a successful title tilt, and given the Reds are just six points back on Chelsea in the Premier League table, there will be a temptation to upgrade.

Ferreira isn‘t a goalkeeper who would offer an immediate boost in the position, though, and in Karius, the Reds have a stopper on whom they already look to be pinning their long-term hopes.