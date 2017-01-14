Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus for Sassuolo starlet Domenico Berardi in the summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta di Modena (h/t Calciomercato.com), where it’s suggested the Reds have emerged as potential suitors for the winger, with boss Jurgen Klopp said to be a big admirer of the 22-year-old. 

It’s noted that a fee of €22 million (£19 million) would be enough to convince the Italian club to sell Berardi. Ahead of the current campaign, Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi said there’s an agreement in place for the player to move to Juve next summer, per fcinternews.it (h/t Selene Scarsi of ESPN FC).

The forward has lit up Serie A in recent seasons, and although injury has prevented him from featuring as much as usual this term, his talent is indisputable. Here’s a look at some of Berardi’s best moments from the 2015-16 campaign:

