Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend £35 million to bring Chelsea and Juventus transfer target Franck Kessie to Anfield, while Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia is the latest player linked with a switch to China.

Kessie has quickly become one of the hottest commodities of the January transfer window, and according to Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Daily Express’ Jack Otway), the Reds are willing to spend big to land the Ivory Coast international.


Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Per the report, Liverpool will be scouting the youngster during the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Reds could offer as much as £35 million to land him. Chelsea previously had a £22 million offer turned down by Kessie’s current club, Atalanta.

Sports writer David Amoyal explained why top clubs are so eager to land the Ivorian:

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Cesena, who converted him from a central defender to midfielder. The move unlocked his full potential, and he has been the top revelation in Serie A of the new season so far.

He’s frequently compared to compatriot Yaya Toure for his freakish strength and ability to score―he’s already found the net seven times in Serie A this season―as well as his vision and technical ability.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

