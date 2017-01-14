Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend £35 million to bring Chelsea and Juventus transfer target Franck Kessie to Anfield, while Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia is the latest player linked with a switch to China.

Kessie has quickly become one of the hottest commodities of the January transfer window, and according to Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Daily Express’ Jack Otway), the Reds are willing to spend big to land the Ivory Coast international.



Per the report, Liverpool will be scouting the youngster during the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Reds could offer as much as £35 million to land him. Chelsea previously had a £22 million offer turned down by Kessie’s current club, Atalanta.

Sports writer David Amoyal explained why top clubs are so eager to land the Ivorian:

Kessie is one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A, great phsycal tools and plays with a lot of confidence https://t.co/a9Cf7ZLui4 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 27, 2016

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Cesena, who converted him from a central defender to midfielder. The move unlocked his full potential, and he has been the top revelation in Serie A of the new season so far.

He’s frequently compared to compatriot Yaya Toure for his freakish strength and ability to score―he’s already found the net seven times in Serie A this season―as well as his vision and technical ability.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

Atalanta are in the midst of a great season, wildly exceeding expectations, but as is often the case in Italy, top clubs are poaching their star youngsters already. Juventus have already signed Mattia Caldara, sending him back to Bergamo on a loan deal, and a similar deal is expected for Kessie.

Sports writer Paul Brown doesn’t see a move materialising unless he’s loaned back to Atalanta for now, and he still sees Chelsea and Juventus as the favourites to land him:

Still seems to be between Chelsea & Juve for Franck Kessie, despite other interest. Unlikely to leave Atalanta unless loaned back #cfc — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) January 11, 2017

The Bianconeri usually end up signing Serie A’s top youngsters, but Kessie could already be out of their price range, with Premier League clubs interested. They’ve already signed Tomas Rincon, so their need for another midfielder isn’t as urgent.

Liverpool don’t usually spend lots of money on relatively unproven youngsters, but in the case of Kessie, they should make an exception. The midfielder has the potential to be one of the best in the world at his position and is already holding his own on the highest level, despite his tender age.

Meanwhile, former Reds transfer target Kondogbia continues to be linked with the Reds, but according to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, the Frenchman is also being courted by Chinese club Hebei Fortune.



The 23-year-old was one of the most wanted men on the market when he moved to Inter in 2015, putting together several starring performances for Monaco. British fans likely best remember him for his showing in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal, where he had the look of a future superstar.

He has struggled since his move to the Italian fashion capital, however, as the Nerazzurri have continued their struggles in Italy’s top division.

There have been flashes of his potential, as you can see in the video below, and thanks to his young age, he’ll likely find another top club willing to take a chance on him if he does decide to leave Inter:

China could be an interesting alternative, however. The Frenchman would likely earn far more in the Far East than he would in Europe, and the guaranteed playing time would be a welcome sight after his difficult spell with Inter.