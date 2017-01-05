Mooted Liverpool target Jose Fonte has reportedly asked for a transfer from Southampton. The 33-year-old defender is ready to move on from the Saints, although Liverpool are far from the only Premier League club said to be interested.

Southampton’s director of football Les Reed told BBC Radio Solent (h/t Metro‘s Lee Thomas-Mason) how Fonte expressed his intentions: “He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That’s where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer.”

Thomas-Mason also reported that “Fonte, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs following his triumph at Euro 2016 with Portugal, is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.”



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Fonte is reportedly in demand among the Premier League’s top six.

Back in December, another report from Metro interpreted Instagram activity from Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, Fonte’s former team-mate with the Saints, as a possible hint that the Portuguese is on his way to Anfield.

Such conjecture may seem thin, but there’s no doubt title-chasing Liverpool could use a defender with Fonte’s savvy and physical power. Fonte can dominate in the air, is a precise tackler and is also rarely caught out of position.

Would Fonte improve Liverpool’s defence? Would Fonte improve Liverpool’s defence? Yes. He’s better than any CB in the squad.

No. He’s 33 and past his best, plus Matip is close to full fitness. Total votes: 142

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can hardly say the same about his own defenders, including Lovren. The Reds have leaked 23 goals through 20 league games, the most of any team in the top four.

Things may improve once Joel Matip returns to the starting XI. The Cameroon centre-back is close to resuming full training, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

However, fans of the Anfield club would no doubt feel more confident about the title challenge with more solidity at the back. Fonte would surely provide it, so it’s worth Klopp and Liverpool doing what they can to beat the competition to signing the veteran.

RB Leipzig Not Ready to Sell Emil Forsberg

Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow in any pursuit of RB Leipzig ace Emil Forsberg. The Bundesliga club’s manager, Ralph Hasenhuttle, has indicated he doesn’t believe the player will leave any time soon, per Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo: “I do not think the player would leave the club at the moment. I assume that all who are here at the moment are still here at the end of the season.”



Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Klopp is said to be a fan of Forsberg.

Those words should put the brakes on a transfer rumour gathering steam in recent weeks. First, the Daily Mirror‘s Alex Richards indicated Klopp was ready to sanction a move for a player he rates highly, one valued at £20 million.

The player’s agent then appeared to add momentum to the talk when he revealed offers for Forsberg had been received. Hasin Cetinkaya spoke to German publication Bild (h/t ESPN FC’s Stephan Uersfeld) about the offers: “I can’t confirm any names. But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me.”

Forsberg would fit Klopp’s style of play as a flexible playmaker who can play wide or through the middle. The Liverpool boss has built his squad around the flair and vision of creative types who press high and rotate at will in the final third.

Forsberg would complement the skills of forward Roberto Firmino, as well as midfield schemers Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho. The 25-year-old Sweden international’s guile and eye for goal might also help offset the loss of winger Sadio Mane, who will represent Senegal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Does Klopp’s squad need another attacking midfielder? Does Klopp’s squad need another attacking midfielder? Yes

No Total votes: 75

Cetinkaya indicated how Forsberg may not “stay in Leipzig this winter,” per Bild (h/t Uersfeld). Klopp’s knowledge of the Bundesliga, from his days in charge of Borussia Dortmund, should put Liverpool at the front of the queue.

The Reds remain in the thick of the title race but need some fine tuning at both ends of the squad to ensure their challenge stays on track.