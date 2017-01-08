Sevilla have reportedly approached Liverpool over a deal for out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

According to Sky Sports, the Andalusians are keen to bring the France international to the club midseason. Liverpool are said to value the player at around £20 million, even though he’s yet to feature in the first team for the Reds in 2016-17.

Per Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Liverpool are not looking to send the centre-back out on loan:

Sevilla approach Liverpool about signing Mamadou Sakho. Liverpool will only let him leave on permanent deal & they want £20 million. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 8, 2017

Sakho has been marginalised at Anfield since the summer, when manager Jurgen Klopp sent him home from the team’s pre-season tour of the United States. Since then, the former Paris Saint-Germain player has been part of the Liverpool under-23s team.

The aforementioned amount may seem significant for a player who has not played a minute of senior football this season. Fox Sports’ Keith Costigan believes the Reds will struggle to bring in a sizeable amount for the defender:

Seen people say we can command big fee for Sakho. I disagree. Hard to ask teams to pay big money when they know Club wants Sakho gone — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 3, 2016

Sakho emerged as a fan favourite at Anfield last term. While he often looked unorthodox, he was effective at the base of the Liverpool side and commanding in partnership with Dejan Lovren.



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Klopp hasn’t used Sakho this season.

Liverpool have thrived in the Frenchman’s absence, though. Lovren has continued to improve as a Reds player, while the summer signings of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan have helped the team become a lot more assured at the back.

Sevilla are renowned for their recruitment, regularly developing talents picked up for meagre fees. Consequently, it’s tough to see them parting with the £20 million Liverpool are said to be demanding in order to secure the defender.

Reds to Accelerate Quincy Promes Pursuit



Epsilon/Getty Images



Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Spartak Moscow man Quincy Promes.

That’s according to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, who stated that Reds boss Klopp believes the 25-year-old can offer a strong alternative to Sadio Mane, who will be absent for coming matches because of his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Promes’ club are holding out for £25 million for the man who has been their top scorer in two out of the past three seasons,” Moxley said. “Having agreed a new long-term deal with Spartak [Moscow] at the start of the season, the pacy Netherlands forward certainly will not come cheap.”

The Dutchman has impressed for Spartak since moving to the Russian capital in 2014, showing the talent that had many branding him a star of the future during his time with Twente. Here’s a look at what he can do:

Aside from Mane’s international commitments, it’s suggested in the report that the acceleration in the Reds’ chase is due to the fact other Premier League teams have shown an interest in the Netherlands international.



OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mane will be missed by the Reds.

There are undoubted stylistic similarities between Promes and Mane. Like the Senegal star, Promes has blistering pace, is powerful with the ball at his feet and is able to influence the play from a variety of positions on the pitch. Per Russian football commentator John Bradley, he’s even been used as a centre-forward this term:

Quincy Promes starts for Spartak, most likely as the centre forward against Rubin Kazan. Interesting to see how he plays in that position — John Bradley (@JBcommentator) December 5, 2016

Although Liverpool have a lot of quality attacking options to call upon, in terms of a direct threat from wide positions, there’s nobody who can have the same impact as Mane.

Promes, as such, makes sense as a target. As noted by Moxley, while there have been some questions about his attitude in the past, he’s shown the determination, physical attributes and technical ability needed to thrive in English football.