Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sevilla have reportedly approached Liverpool over a deal for out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

According to Sky Sports, the Andalusians are keen to bring the France international to the club midseason. Liverpool are said to value the player at around £20 million, even though he’s yet to feature in the first team for the Reds in 2016-17.

Per Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Liverpool are not looking to send the centre-back out on loan:

Sakho has been marginalised at Anfield since the summer, when manager Jurgen Klopp sent him home from the team’s pre-season tour of the United States. Since then, the former Paris Saint-Germain player has been part of the Liverpool under-23s team.

The aforementioned amount may seem significant for a player who has not played a minute of senior football this season. Fox Sports’ Keith Costigan believes the Reds will struggle to bring in a sizeable amount for the defender:

Sakho emerged as a fan favourite at Anfield last term. While he often looked unorthodox, he was effective at the base of the Liverpool side and commanding in partnership with Dejan Lovren.


PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Klopp hasn’t used Sakho this season.

Liverpool have thrived in the Frenchman’s absence, though. Lovren has continued to improve as a Reds player, while the summer signings of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan have helped the team become a lot more assured at the back.

Sevilla are renowned for their recruitment, regularly developing talents picked up for meagre fees. Consequently, it’s tough to see them parting with the £20 million Liverpool are said to be demanding in order to secure the defender.

      

Reds to Accelerate Quincy Promes Pursuit


Epsilon/Getty Images

Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Spartak Moscow man Quincy Promes.

That’s according to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, who stated that Reds boss Klopp believes the 25-year-old can offer a strong alternative to Sadio Mane, who will be absent for coming matches because of his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Promes’ club are holding out for £25 million for the man who has been their top scorer in two out of the past three seasons,” Moxley said. “Having agreed a new long-term deal with Spartak [Moscow] at the start of the season, the pacy Netherlands forward certainly will not come cheap.”

The Dutchman has impressed for Spartak since moving to the Russian capital in 2014, showing the talent that had many branding him a star of the future during his time with Twente. Here’s a look at what he can do:

