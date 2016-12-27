Barcelona ambassador Ronaldinho has added some more fuel to the speculation linking Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho with the Blaugrana, while manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a bargain move for Quincy Promes.

As The Sun reported (h/t Independent’s Jack de Menezes), Ronaldinho spoke about compatriot Coutinho and his strong play in 2016, admitting Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the former Inter Milan man:

I hope when he (Coutinho) returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool. He has been one of the stand out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona. Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest.

Ronaldinho has been an official ambassador for Barcelona since earlier this year after spending the best years of his impressive career with the Catalans.

The Blaugrana are one of several clubs linked with a move for Coutinho from time to time, with Paris Saint-Germain also frequently mentioned as a possible destination, via the Daily Express (h/t ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson).

The Express claim PSG are preparing a £40m (€47m) offer for Liverpool’s unsettled Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho. #LRT #LFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 26, 2016

Klopp is not expected to sanction a sale anytime soon, with Coutinho playing a pivotal role for the Reds. The 24-year-old is the main creative force behind the forwards when healthy, combining with Roberto Firmino to give Liverpool a formidable one-two punch.

But while a sale doesn’t seem imminent, Coutinho is expected to join Barcelona at some point in the future. It’s no secret the Brazilian is good friends with Neymar, with the two spending a lot of time together in their childhood.

They frequently upload images like these to social media, via Bleacher Report UK:

Neymar and Coutinho recreate an old picture [@neymarjr, Instagram] pic.twitter.com/GvUPpqbBKV — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) September 6, 2015

Barcelona don’t have a clear need for an attacking reinforcement, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still at the peak of their powers. It will take a massive offer to tempt Liverpool to sell; expect the Blaugrana to contemplate such a move once one of their three main forwards starts to lose a step.

Elsewhere, David Maddock of the Daily Mirror reported Klopp has turned his attention to Spartak Moscow winger Promes following defeat in the race to sign Julian Draxler.

The Germany international is set to sign for PSG, and with Sadio Mane departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, another prolific scorer is needed. Enter Promes, per Maddock:

At 24, he fits the profile of Liverpool signings, and he also has an impressive goal-scoring record for a wide player, with 37 goals in 72 appearances for his current club Spartak Moscow. Klopp is desperate to find a player who can operate wide of a front three but still show a true goalscoring instinct, and Promes – who has 14 caps for Holland – seems the likely candidate.

Most importantly, Spartak general director Sergey Rodionov has already confirmed the Dutchman’s contract contains a release clause, believed to be around £20 million.

Promes made the surprise move to the Russian capital in 2014 after a great spell with FC Twente. At the time, he was seen as the latest in a long line of top Dutch attacking talents, and most fans and analysts expected him to move to a midsized club in one of Europa’s top leagues, not Spartak.

As you can see in the video below, he’s been excellent for the Russians:

While he doesn’t face the toughest opposition in Russia, Promes has backed up his strong form with the national team, where he’s quickly establishing himself as a regular member of the squad.

The speedster’s direct approach and ability to score and create would make him a strong fit for Klopp‘s Liverpool, and at a reported fee of just £20 million, he would make for a nice, high-upside signing.