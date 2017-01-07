Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly face stiff competition from a Chinese Super League club if they’re to secure the signing of Raul Jimenez from Benfica.

According to Record (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), a club in China is ready to stump up a whopping €50 million (£42.8 million) to land the Mexico international.

In the piece, interest from Liverpool is also acknowledged, although it’s noted the Reds would not be looking to do a deal in January for the forward, with a summer switch preferred.

Jimenez has found some decent form for Benfica this season. Although he has only started four games in the Portuguese top flight, he’s been among the goals, as we can see here:

Previous articleTwo arrested over Harrods' tips protest after smoke bomb let off
Next articleQueen Elizabeth I’s long lost skirt to go on display after being found on a church altar in Herefordshire
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY